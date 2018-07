A Trenton woman has been arrested for alleged theft of a narcotic.

Thirty-three-year-old Krensa Kaye Williams faces charges of felony stealing of a controlled substance. Information accuses her of the theft June 28th or 29th of hydrocodone belonging to Dorothy Husted.

Williams was arrested by Trenton Police and charged on Saturday. Bond is $10,000 cash pending a July 10th appearance in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Like this: Like Loading...