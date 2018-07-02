Missouri Highway Patrol assigns four graduates to Northwest Missouri

Captain James E. McDonald, commanding officer Troop H, has announced the assignment of four new troopers to Northwest Missouri. The new troopers were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 105th Recruit Class that graduated from the Patrol Academy on June 29, 2018. The new troopers will report for duty on July 16, 2018.

Trooper Caleb J. Blue, of Monett, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 1, which serves the citizens of Atchison and Holt counties. Trooper Blue is a graduate of Monett High School and attended Missouri Southern State University majoring in criminal justice. Trooper Blue’s training officer will be Trooper Keaton Ebersold.

Trooper Vince P. Wiley, of Cameron, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 1, which serves the citizens of Atchison and Holt counties. Trooper Wiley is a graduate of Gallatin High School and attended Missouri Western State University. Trooper Wiley is married to Rebecca (Mott) Wiley. Trooper Wiley’s training officer will be Trooper Tyler Shupe.

Trooper Cedric D. O’Hara, of Pierce City, Missouri, has been assigned to Zones 4 & 9, which serves the citizens of Grundy, Mercer, and Livingston counties. Trooper O’Hara is a graduate from Pierce City High School and attended Missouri Valley College majoring in criminal justice. Trooper O’Hara’s training officer will be Corporal Matt Wright.

Trooper Christopher S. Riley, of Warsaw, Missouri, has been assigned to Zones 4 & 9, which serves the citizens of Grundy, Mercer, and Livingston counties. Trooper Riley is a graduate of Warsaw High School and attended State Fair Community College majoring in criminal justice. Trooper Riley’s training officer will be Corporal John Gilliland.

