Trenton woman arrested on possession of a controlled substance allegation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton woman posted bond after her arrest on felony possession of a controlled substance.

Fifty-year-old Jennifer Dee Tunnell was arrested on March 14th, and her bond was $10,000 cash only. She had a special condition to be supervised by North Missouri Court Services if the bond was posted. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on March 22nd.

Court documents accuse Tunnell of possessing methamphetamine on March 13th.

Court information indicates she pleaded guilty in Grundy County Circuit Court in May 2016 to felony abuse of a child.

(Jennifer Tunnell booking photo courtesy Trenton Police Department via Vinelink)

