The Grundy County Commission on March 15th made an appointment for a one-year unexpired term on the Jefferson Township Board.

Rocita Hutson will fill the position previously held by her husband Eugene Hutson, who died in January. Commissioner Don Sager notes Rocita Hutson’s term will go until April 2023.

Shelbi Becker with the state auditor’s office discussed the start of a performance audit for Grundy County. Sager says the standard audit is done every four years.

