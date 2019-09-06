Trenton Rotary hears presentation on Rotary Foundation

The Trenton Rotary Club heard about the Rotary Foundation at a meeting on Thursday.

Don Purkapile said the foundation was established in 1917 “to do good in the world.” It allows Rotary members to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the improvement of health, the support of education, and the alleviation of poverty.

More than four billion dollars has been spent on international projects. Those include the eradication of polio, establishment of peace centers, water system installation and improvements, and literacy.

The Rotary Foundation funds district and club matching grants. A total of $86,677,399 in foundation grants were awarded for more than 13 hundred (1,306) projects in 2018.

The Trenton Rotary Club has received grants in the past, which include one to help develop a storage area at the Rissler Elementary School for items used by Bright Futures Trenton. Purkapile shared ways Rotary members can donate to the foundation.

During the business meeting, Melissa King received recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow for her contributions to Rotary. Members were reminded to bring silent auction items for the fish fry September 21st. An update was provided on plans for the Missouri Day Festival Parade October 19th, which will be organized by the club.

