Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation from Trenton business, Vintage Vines

A Trenton businesswoman presented the program during the Thursday meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club.

Sena Arnold is a co-owner of Vintage Vines with her sister, Rachel Arnold. They purchased what had been a vacant building at 805 Main Street, renovated it, and opened the business on Halloween, October 31, 2018.

Sena Arnold said she and Rachel want to see the Trenton business community grow – especially in the downtown area. She told of a need to have more space available for Vintage Vines. As a result, they plan to expand their business into the vacant building next door. Both the building next door, and one next to it, are co-owned by the Arnolds. Remodeling is underway.

When renovations are done, the business will have rental space to offer new or existing businesses that want to locate in the 800 block of downtown Trenton.

Vintage Vines features floral arrangements, specialty gift items, and gourmet food items.

