Gallatin High School announces new date for Courtwarming Coronation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Gallatin High School has announced a new date for its Courtwarming Coronation. The coronation will be held after the basketball games versus Maysville on Monday, February 7, 2022. The games start with junior varsity girls at 4:30.

Candidates include seniors Rodell Sperry, Brantley Burns, Kyrsten Collins, and Olivia Woody and juniors Gabe Parker, Colt Baker, Madison Kirk, and Kaydence Clevenger. Student Council candidates are Andon Allen and Brianna Filley.

Sophomore attendants are Boston Bell and Courtney Crose. Freshmen attendants are Lachlan Gibson and Lyndsey King.

Gallatin High School’s Courtwarming coronation was postponed on February 2nd because school was canceled that day due to the weather.

There will not be a community pep rally.

Related