Trenton R-9 Board of Education to review 2018 fiscal audit

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss an amended 2018 fiscal audit as well as various other items at its regular meeting next week.

The meeting will be held at the district office Tuesday evening, August 13, 2019, at 5:30, following a tax rate hearing at 5:25.

New business on the agenda includes the Special Education Compliance Plan, the Conflict of Interest ordinance, a Missouri School Boards Association policy update, early graduation and part-time attendance requests, the Annual Secretary of the Board Report, the graduation date, a Wright Memorial Hospital physical and occupational therapy contract, a Preferred Family Health Care memorandum of understanding, and special Board of Education meetings.

Other items to be discussed Tuesday are to include back to school activities, a safety report, summer projects, the Fall Missouri School Boards Association meeting, the special education determination category, and a closed session for personnel.