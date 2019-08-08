Grundy R-5 High School student attends Boys State of Missouri

A student from Grundy County R-5 High School participated in the American Legion Boys State of Missouri.

The Galt Lions Club sponsored Charles Williams attending the event at the University of Missouri in Warrensburg. During the event, Williams was a citizen of Kohn City and held the positions of senator and delegate to the state convention Ward 3. He attended Legislative and Executive Policy School at Boys State.

Williams was selected based on his leadership, citizenship, academics, and character during his junior year at Grundy R-5. Boys State is a pure democracy where all citizens may vote and are eligible to hold office. It is designed to educate and train Missouri’s young leaders in functional citizenship, leadership, and government.

Nearly 1,000 student leaders build an entire state government in one single week. Students who are juniors during the 2019-2020 academic year and are interested in participating in Boys State should contact their high school counselor and visit the Missouri Boys State website.

More information on the 2020 session can be obtained by contacting Bettie Rusher at the Missouri Boys State Headquarters at 660-429-2761.