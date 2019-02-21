Trenton R-9 Board of Education to hold special meeting

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold a special meeting next week to hear a proposal from the Salary and Welfare Committee. The meeting will be at the district office on Tuesday evening, February 26th at 5:30.

Action is expected to be taken at the board’s regular meeting in March on the Salary and Welfare recommendations for the 2019-2020 school year.

The agenda also includes consideration of approval of a 2019-2020 non-certified salary contingency, which was tabled at the board’s meeting last week. The contingency would allow Trenton R-9 to pay non-certified support staff without a 12-month position for forgiven weather days. Non-certified staff would not be compensated for missed days to be added to the calendar as makeup days.

A closed session is also on the agenda for personnel.