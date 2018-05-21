Trenton Police Department arrests five over the weekend

Charges have been filed in Grundy County Circuit Court against five persons arrested on various charges over the weekend at Trenton.

Forty-three-year-old Ricky Eugene Shoemaker of Trenton and his brother, 25-year-old Forrest Lee Shoemaker of Brookfield are held in jail on $20,000 cash bond on three counts. Each faces charges of second-degree burglary, attempted burglary, and possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

Court information accuses the Shoemakers of unlawfully entering 428 West 15th Street, the residence of Ashlie Ishmael, for the alleged purpose of stealing. The attempted burglary charge stems from efforts to open a screen window for the purpose of a burglary at 422 West 15th Street – the residence of Steve and Danielle Ishmael. Such action was considered by authorities as a substantial effort toward the commission of a burglary. Police also arrested the Shoemakers on the drug possession charges on Friday. Both are to appear tomorrow in the Associate Division of Grundy county circuit court.

Fifty-year-old David Allen Wilson of Trenton was arrested for the alleged theft of a car (2014 Toyota RAV4) April 1st owned by Jean Wilson. Bond is $10,000 cash on the charge of tampering with a motor vehicle. Court documents indicate Wilson previously was convicted in September of 2014 on charges of fraudulent use of a credit or debit device and on a charge of forgery.

A Trenton resident, 30-year-old Denell Berry, was arrested on a felony charge of stealing—fourth or subsequent offense—within ten years. She is accused of stealing 20 items Friday from the 7th Heaven convenience store in Trenton. Bond is $15,000 cash.

Ms. Berry, according to information filed in court, has been convicted on shoplifting in Livingston County in March of 2013, in Grundy County in September of 2016, and stealing in Livingston County court November of 2017.

Trenton resident, 37-year-old Jennifer Renee Sparks, has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree; as well as driving while her license was suspended. She was arrested by police at 10th and Tindall in Trenton on Friday. Bond is $8,000. Ms. Sparks is accused of causing substantial risk to passengers in a motor vehicle – a 17-year-old and an infant under the age of one.

Each of the defendants is scheduled tomorrow to appear in Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

