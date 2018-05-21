Connie Olmstead selected as Teacher of the Year in Trenton R-IX district

The Trenton R-9 school district announced its first-ever Teacher of the Year recipient.
From four individuals nominated, the Trenton R-9 Board of Education selected Connie Olmstead as the Teacher of the Year at Trenton. She was nominated on behalf of the pre-school special services departments.
Mrs. Olmstead recently retired as a special education instructor. Her name will now be entered in the statewide competition sponsored by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Others nominated by building principals were Amy Overstreet at Rissler school; Darcie Taylor at the Trenton Middle School; and Tim Gilham at Trenton High School.
The Trenton R-IX faculty and staff met for a district-wide meeting on Friday, May 18.
During the meeting, staff were recognized for their years of experience and the first ever Trenton R-IX Teacher of the Year was named.
Recognized for 5-years of service were Molly Buenemann, Amy Currie, Josh Currie, Lori Duff, Terri Figg, Shelly Forster, Bobbie Hainey, Kathy Hullinger, Margaret Mollenhour, Mary Kate Stewart and Alicyn Studyvin.
Recognized for 10-years of service were Charlie Bacon, Kasey Bailey, Carrie Crouse, Daniel Gott, Sonja Wimer and Leslie Woodard.
Recognized for 15-years of service with the district were Suzi Beck, Mary Hale, Penny Roberts and Brenda Thorne.
Recognized for 20-years of service were Dana Creason and Sonci Jones.
25-years of service included Karla Lowrey and Mary Woodson.
Recognize for 30-years of service were Graham McVay and Susan Leeper.
In addition, the following staff were selected by building principals as nominations for the Teacher of the Year Recognition.
Rissler = Amy Overstreet
TMS = Darcie Taylor
THS = Tim Gilham
Pre-School/Special Services = Connie Olmstead
Mrs. Connie Olmstead was selected as the 2018 Teacher of the Year by the Trenton R-IX Board of Education.