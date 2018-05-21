Connie Olmstead selected as Teacher of the Year in Trenton R-IX district

The Trenton R-9 school district announced its first-ever Teacher of the Year recipient.

From four individuals nominated, the Trenton R-9 Board of Education selected Connie Olmstead as the Teacher of the Year at Trenton. She was nominated on behalf of the pre-school special services departments.

Mrs. Olmstead recently retired as a special education instructor. Her name will now be entered in the statewide competition sponsored by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Others nominated by building principals were Amy Overstreet at Rissler school; Darcie Taylor at the Trenton Middle School; and Tim Gilham at Trenton High School.