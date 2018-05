The Livingston County Library is hosting an adult crafting night on Tuesday, June 5th at 6 pm in the library Courtroom.

To kick off the summer season, the library will be creating a flip-flop welcome sign. All supplies will be provided and while there is no cost, registration is required and is limited to 20 participants.

Register for the program begins May 21 and you may call the library at 660-646-0547 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...