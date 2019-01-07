Trenton Park Board, Historic Preservation Committee to meet on Wednesday

Separate meetings are scheduled Wednesday evening involving the Trenton Park Board and the Trenton Historic Preservation Committee.

The park board meeting on Wednesday begins at 5:15 and includes discussion of the proposed 2019-20 park department budget as well as reports from the park superintendent and committees. The Park Board meeting will be at City Hall.

The historic preservation committee meets at 5:30 Wednesday in the office of North Central Missouri Development Alliance which is at 713 Main Street. The advance agenda includes anticipated approval of a downtown historic preservation map.

Both the park board and historic preservation committee meetings are open to the public.

