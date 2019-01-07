Audio: Missouri hospitals not excited about new federal rules to publish patient rates

Hospitals in Missouri and nationwide now have a new rule requiring them to publicize pricing for all hospital services. Krista Berry with Cape Girardeau based SoutheastHEALTH, says her group has concerns about the new requirement because it calls on hospitals to post official “chargemaster” rates.

Krista Berry with Cape Girardeau based SoutheastHEALTH says it requires hospitals to post their official “chargemaster” rates, which don’t reflect what most patients will pay, particularly if they have health insurance.

Berry says patients need to consult with their doctors to more accurately pin down the cost of what any treatment will be.

The Missouri Hospital Association says the chargemaster rates reflect prices that almost no one would be asked to pay.