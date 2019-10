The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Tuesday on a parole violation on original charges of operating a motor vehicle with no license and stealing.

The technical violation for 33-year-old Corey Hines involved residency, association, drugs, and reporting/directives.

He is being held without bond and will be returned to the Department of Corrections at the Western Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center in Saint Joseph.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares