Freeze Watch to affect all of northern Missouri beginning Friday night

The first cold weather of the season will be affecting northern Missouri on Friday night so residents may want to either turn on their heat or grab an electric heater as a Freeze Watch will in be in effect from 10 pm Friday evening through Saturday morning at 9 am for all of northern Missouri.

Residents of northern Missouri may experience sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees. Frost and freezing conditions may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Counties included in the watch area include Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Jackson, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Platte, Putnam, Ray, Schuyler, Sullivan, and Worth counties.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 88 Shares