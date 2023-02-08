Trenton man injured in crash with big rig on Highway 65

Local News February 8, 2023 KTTN News
18 Wheel Truck accident or big rig
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A Trenton resident received minor injuries in an accident near Farmersville Tuesday night.

Twenty-seven-year-old Darwin Vanderlindin was transported by Emergency Medical Services but no location was stipulated for treatment.

Vanderlindin was driving a car northbound on Highway 65 while 27-year-old Logan Brown of Lineville, Iowa was driving a Peterbilt tractor-trailer southbound. The truck began passing another uninvolved vehicle and as the car crested the hill, the truck driver attempted to avoid a crash by swerving back into the southbound lane. In the process, the trailer towed by the Peterbilt truck struck the front left of the car. The car came to a stop partially on the highway on the east side of the road while the truck drove to a controlled stop on the shoulder.

Damages were listed as moderate in the accident one-half mile north of Farmersville. Both drivers were using seat belts.

Assisting were the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Trenton Fire Department, and the Grundy County EMS.

Post Views: 818
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.