Trenton man injured in crash with big rig on Highway 65

A Trenton resident received minor injuries in an accident near Farmersville Tuesday night.

Twenty-seven-year-old Darwin Vanderlindin was transported by Emergency Medical Services but no location was stipulated for treatment.

Vanderlindin was driving a car northbound on Highway 65 while 27-year-old Logan Brown of Lineville, Iowa was driving a Peterbilt tractor-trailer southbound. The truck began passing another uninvolved vehicle and as the car crested the hill, the truck driver attempted to avoid a crash by swerving back into the southbound lane. In the process, the trailer towed by the Peterbilt truck struck the front left of the car. The car came to a stop partially on the highway on the east side of the road while the truck drove to a controlled stop on the shoulder.

Damages were listed as moderate in the accident one-half mile north of Farmersville. Both drivers were using seat belts.

Assisting were the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Trenton Fire Department, and the Grundy County EMS.

