Missouri Attorney General assists Ripley County Prosecuting Attorney in obtaining involuntary manslaughter conviction

In an effort to support the counties and enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office obtained convictions against Danisha Price of Ripley County for involuntary manslaughter in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, abandonment of a corpse, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of resisting arrest.

“Our office has the necessary resources ready to deploy across the state to assist in obtaining justice for victims, and we stand ready and willing to assist any prosecutor throughout the state who needs us,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I commend the work of the dedicated law enforcement officers and assistant attorneys general in this difficult and complex case.”

The evidence at trial showed that in July of 2018, in Ripley County Missouri, Price had caused the death of Bruce Ehrenberg, Sr., by physical force, and she dumped his body in a remote location in the Mark Twain National Forest. After doing so, Price was pulled over by law enforcement from the Doniphan Police Department for a traffic stop. When it became clear law enforcement intended to arrest Price, she fled and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

During the chase, Price’s five children, aged three to nine years old, were not properly restrained in the vehicle. Law enforcement disengaged the chase when it became too dangerous to continue. Price eventually crashed her car, abandoned the vehicle, attempted to light it on fire, and forced her five children to flee into the nearby woods on foot, where they endured two nights without shelter, food, or clean water.

With the help of local authorities, the Missouri State Highway Patrol found and apprehended the defendant. Afterward, they conducted an investigation which led them to the body of Bruce Ehrenberg, Sr. in a decomposed state and his blood in the vehicle involved in the chase.

The case was prosecuted in Stoddard County after the defendant requested a change of venue.

The case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General Kelly Snyder and George Lankford, with assistance from Victim Advocate Carrie Boessen, Investigator Tiffany Lindewirth, and Legal Assistant LaRhonda Dabney. The case was investigated by the Doniphan Police Department, the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

