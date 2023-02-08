Newtown-Harris Board of Education has full agenda for meeting on Wednesday evening

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The agenda has been released for a meeting on Wednesday evening of the Newtown-Harris Board of Education. The meeting will be at 6:30 in the Family and Consumer Science room of the high school in Newtown.

Following reports, updates will be given on an investment opportunity, an onsite evaluation by the Community Building Solutions, an HDC winter meeting, a technology cooperative, as well as partnerships and co-ops for the 2023-24 year.

Other topics for the Newtown-Harris school board include the purchase of web security, ten new Samsung chrome books, bus issues ahead of the March 2nd inspection, an update on a ten-passenger van, health insurance, and school calendar updates, the cybersecurity plan and incident report, the continuous school improvement process, and for the legislative update: topics include open enrollment, four day school week, and personal property taxes.

An executive session also is listed tonight for personnel and student matters at the Newtown-Harris school.

