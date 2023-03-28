Trenton man arrested on charge of driving while his license was revoked or suspended

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on a charge of felony driving while revoked or suspended. The Trenton Police Department arrested 45-year-old Isileli Lolo Tuiaki on March 28th.

Bond was set at $4,500 cash only. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 11th.

Tuiaki is accused of operating a motor vehicle at Mabel and Tinsman in Trenton on March 18th during a time when his operator’s license was suspended or revoked under the laws of Missouri.

Court information indicates Tuiaki was convicted in the Municipal Division of Grundy County Circuit Court in October of driving while suspended or revoked for events in June and of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license for events in May. He also was convicted in the State of Utah in January 2020 of driving while suspended or revoked for events in August 2019 and in September 2017 of driving while suspended or revoked for events in July 2016.

