Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve installation of security cameras and pool pass prices

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on March 27th approved pool pass prices and the installation of security cameras at the former fire station.

The day pool passes for this season will increase by $1 to $6. A season pass will stay at $60 per person.

North Missouri Satellite and Security were hired to install the security cameras at the former fire station. The estimated cost is $1,938.90.

The board approved a cemetery mowing bid from Mike Walker, pending insurance requirements being met. He will mow Lile for $150 and Brown and Greenwood for $650. Walker’s bid was the lowest of the three.

A bid for dump clean-up was approved from Loyd Cook. The price will not exceed $4,000. His bid was for $3,500 to $4,000. It was the lowest of the two bids.

The board approved the appointment of Todd Miller to the Gallatin Park Board.

City Administrator Lance Rains reported he spoke with commissioners, and they were still waiting for a policing contract.

The Street Community Development Block Grant project is moving forward. Draft documents were at CDWG waiting on approval. It was reported Rains got the draft plans and specifications for the CDBG street project, edits were made, and the contract documents were getting ready to be sent for approval.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources American Rescue Plan Act Water Grant engineering efforts were received, and changes will be made to move forward with the project.

Rains explained a list of capital improvements has been distributed around Gallatin. The upcoming election for the capital improvement tax is a continuation of the current tax. It is not a new tax and will give Gallatin funds to continue to make future repairs and improvements to its infrastructure.

Rains said an interview was scheduled for March 29th at 5:30 for a summer help position.

It was reported water department staff members worked on finding a small leak on Market Street.

FTC is working on the aerator project at the wastewater plant. Wastewater department staff members jetted out two plugs in the last week.

The digger dan is back from Altec, and electric department staff members have been marking utilities for Dig Rite. Three new poles at MFA Oil were installed, and the project is complete. Staff members have continued to meet with the Missouri Public Utility Alliance on the 2400 electric system changeover.

The scarifer has been mounted and will be ready to start being used once the rain stops. Signs have been ordered for the one-way alley west of city hall.

Street department staff members have used the sidewalk grinder on Maple Street to grind out potholes. That was done to try to reduce potholes until the city can get hot mix or chip and seal coverings installed on the streets. Maple will be put on the list for resurfacing in the future.

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen entered into a closed session for discussion of employees.

