Lexi Bowyer selected as NCMC’s Outstanding Student for March

Alexia “Lexi” Bowyer from Meadville, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for March. Lexi is an A+ Missouri Scholarship student and will graduate in May from NCMC with two associate degrees, an Associate in Arts in Teaching and an AAS with a focus on mathematics. After graduation, Lexi plans to transfer to Northwest Missouri State University to obtain her bachelor’s degree in teaching or mathematics.

Lexi is a tutor at the Tutoring Center, President of SMSTA (Student Missouri State Teachers Association), and an officer for PTK (Phi Theta Kappa). Lexi’s favorite classes are her education courses with Instructor Cassie Cordray. Lexi said, “Mrs. Cordray is an instructor that makes you want to be a teacher, pushes you for all your dreams, and to be the teacher that you want to be.”

When asked why she chose NCMC, Lexi said, “It’s the type of college I wanted to be at, and it’s close to home. I’ve enjoyed being able to be at home and use my A+. It’s a great institution. My favorite thing is all the support you get from faculty, students, and staff. I felt at home and comfortable the second I started going here.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

