Trenton man arrested for violation of a protection order

A Trenton resident was arrested Tuesday, October 6th on a misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 38-year-old Christopher James Warren posted a bond of $2,500 in cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court October 13th.

Court documents accuse Warren of violating the terms and conditions of an order prohibiting him from communicating with someone and/or being within 500 feet of that person by coming to her residence and yelling at her about her dog.

