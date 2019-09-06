Trenton High School Homecoming week set for September 23

The 75th Trenton High School Homecoming will be held the week of September 23, 2019, with an overall theme of “Decades.”

A pep rally and coronation will be at the C. F. Russell Stadium the night of September 25th at 7 o’clock. School will be dismissed early September 27 with Trenton Mayor Linda Crooks acting as the Grand Marshal for the Homecoming Parade at 2 o’clock.

Homecoming royalty will be announced at the C. F. Russell Stadium at 6:30 prior to that night’s football game with a dance at 9:45. The theme for the dance is “Neon”, and the cost is $5.00 per person.

There will also be dress-up days each day during Homecoming week with each day having its own theme. The theme Monday, September 23rd will be Grease, that Tuesday Beach Boys, Wednesday Flower Child/Hippie Day, Thursday 1980s Grunge, and that Friday, for Homecoming, Black Out Day.

