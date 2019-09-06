Trenton High School Homecoming week set for September 23

Local News September 6, 2019
Trenton High School

The 75th Trenton High School Homecoming will be held the week of September 23, 2019, with an overall theme of “Decades.”

A pep rally and coronation will be at the C. F. Russell Stadium the night of September 25th at 7 o’clock. School will be dismissed early September 27 with Trenton Mayor Linda Crooks acting as the Grand Marshal for the Homecoming Parade at 2 o’clock.

Homecoming royalty will be announced at the C. F. Russell Stadium at 6:30 prior to that night’s football game with a dance at 9:45. The theme for the dance is “Neon”, and the cost is $5.00 per person.

There will also be dress-up days each day during Homecoming week with each day having its own theme. The theme Monday, September 23rd will be Grease, that Tuesday Beach Boys, Wednesday Flower Child/Hippie Day, Thursday 1980s Grunge, and that Friday, for Homecoming, Black Out Day.

