Repair on Route A bridge to begin September 9th

Flooding in Gentry County damaged the ground surrounding the support structures for the Grand River Bridge on Route A.

The bridge has been closed since May 31 and will not be reopened until repairs are complete. That repair project is slated to being next week with contractors from H.B. Construction, Inc. of Platte City, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, under an emergency flooding contract.

The contractor will begin work Monday, September 9, 2019, and plans to have the road reopened to all traffic by Thursday, September 26, 2019, weather permitting.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares