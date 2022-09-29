Trenton High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes to host “Fields of Faith” on October 12th

The Trenton High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be hosting the 10th annual Fields of Faith on Wednesday, October 12th. The event will be held at C.F. Russell Stadium from 7:00-8:00 pm with food and fellowship beginning at 6 pm. This year’s special guest is John Hamilton, a 1967 graduate of THS and quarterback of the 1966 undefeated State Champion Bulldog football team.

Fields of Faith is a community event where students come together to encourage one another to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. It is sponsored and promoted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in communities across the country every October. The event is intended for students in grades 7-12 and college but we welcome community members of all ages and ask that students in 6th grade and under be accompanied by an adult. People from all denominations and neighboring communities are invited to attend.

For more information about the event, contact Kasey Bailey at [email protected] For more information about THS FCA, contact Kasey Bailey at [email protected] or Jon Guthrie at [email protected]. THS FCA meets every Tuesday from 7:30-7:50 am in Coach Guthrie’s classroom.