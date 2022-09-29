Jeff Crowley to retire from Serve Link Home Care, Kassie Hodge named as new CEO

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Serve Link Home Care has named a new chief executive officer/director for the agency. Kassie Hodge has served as the Director of Hospice and Palliative Care for Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph for the last four years.

She attended North Central Missouri College and received an Associate Degree. She also received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Missouri Western State College and a Master’s Degree in Nursing from Walden University. She was a long-time Hospice Nurse and Associate Director before becoming director in 2018.

Serve Link Board President Kent Peterson says Serve Link is “excited to welcome Hodge and her family to Trenton” He adds that the agency looks “forward to her leadership and growing its services to the elderly and persons with disabilities who want to be cared for at home.

Kassie Hodge is married to new Trenton High School Principal Chris Hodge.

Current Serve Link CEO Jeff Crowley is retiring.

Serve Link Home Care is a not-for-profit agency established in 1973. It provides home health nursing and therapy services, in-home aide and nursing services, and Lifeline Personal Emergency Services in 10 North Central Missouri counties.

The agency’s main office is in Trenton, and a branch office is in Brookfield.