North Central Missouri College Fair set for October 6

The Admissions Office at North Central Missouri College in Trenton will host a college fair Thursday, October 6th, in the Ketcham Community Center on the college campus in Trenton.

The college fair will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with representatives from approximately 45 colleges, technical schools, and the armed forces visiting NCMC students and area high school students about post-secondary opportunities. Approximately 200 high school students from Pattonsburg, Breckenridge, Newtown-Harris, Meadville, Princeton, Tri-County, Gallatin, Grundy Co, Ridgeway, Cainsville, Trenton, and Gilman City are expected to attend.

NCMC’s College Fair allows high school students, NCMC students, and community members to meet with representatives to gain more knowledge about their transfer opportunities after NCMC. For more information about the NCMC College Fair, contact Amanda Sampsel at 660-357-6416 or visit the NCMC website.