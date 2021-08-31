Trenton High School announces protocol for students in quarantine due to COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton High School students who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure are asked to begin checking Google Classrooms on a daily basis. Principal Kasey Bailey says those students will receive attendance credit when assignments have been submitted.

Students who have not received an invite for a Google Classroom should contact their teachers, and the teachers will send an invitation.

After-school tutoring is available for students in quarantine. Students will be able to connect with a THS instructor from 3:20 to 5 o’clock via Google Meet Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. A link to that Google Meet is available on the THS page of the Trenton R-9 website.

Questions should be directed to the THS office at 660-359-2291.

