Missouri man pleads guilty to illegal firearm

State News August 31, 2021 KTTN News
Illegal Firearms and firearm theft
A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm.

Desmond L. Washington, 22, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

Washington was arrested on Sept. 7, 2019, when Kansas City police officers saw Washington and several other people fighting in the street in front of a building at 914 E. Armour Blvd. in Kansas City. Officers took all of the individuals involved into custody.

There was a silver Ford Fusion around which the fight was centered. The Fusion bore temporary tags that were not registered to the vehicle, and officers decided to tow the vehicle. An inventory search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a Glock 10mm handgun. Washington, while being transported after his arrest, told an officer that the firearm was his and he wanted it back.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition. Washington has two prior misdemeanor convictions for domestic violence.

Under federal statutes, Washington is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after completing a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David A. Barnes. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

