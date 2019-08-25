Trenton City Council agenda includes items of interest at airport and 9th Street overlay project

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will meet prior to the Trenton City Council on Monday evening, August 26, 2019.

The Building and Nuisance Board will discuss nine properties at the Trenton City Hall at 6 o’clock. Of those properties, one is listed under declaration of a nuisance, three under public hearing, four under findings of fact, and one under a certificate of existence of a dangerous building.

Other items on the agenda include demolition and updates on current structures and nuisances, billing and mailing Trenton Municipal Utility bills and a report on the Ninth Street overlay project.

The Trenton City Council will consider two ordinances involving agreements regarding the Trenton Municipal Airport at the Trenton City Hall Monday night at 7 o’clock. One of the ordinances would approve a consultant agreement with Olsson Associates for engineering and design services for the airport.

The other ordinance would approve a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation for the design of a T-hangar and taxiways for the airport.