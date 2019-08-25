Main Street Trenton and Five Points Alive will host a dinner in September.

Half slabs of ribs will be served at The Space in Downtown Trenton the evening of September 7, 2019, with doors opening at 5:30, and the meal served at 6 o’clock. The dinner will also include baked beans, macaroni and cheese, cucumber tomato salad, key lime pie or berry cake, and tea, coffee, and water.

The requested donation is $20.00 per plate and interested parties can sign up and pay for the September 7th dinner at The Space with Kathi at Howard’s Department Store in Downtown Trenton.

Reservations are required for the dinner by September 3, 2019.