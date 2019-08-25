Sheriff Steve Cox reports on drug investigation in Livingston County

Information has been released about recent drug investigations conducted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office followed up on a criminal drug distribution investigation in which a person allegedly distributed methamphetamine from their place of employment.

The investigation led to the seizure of alleged used methamphetamine drug paraphernalia and another item or other items. The subject received a summons for the drug paraphernalia, and information is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney.

In another incident, Cox reports additional investigation at a vehicle traffic stop made by a deputy for an equipment violation led to the seizure from a purse of several alleged controlled prescription medications in a bag commonly used for distribution. The purse owner was detained, and the male driver reportedly told law enforcement the pills were his. The purse owner and driver were processed and released pending a court appearance and charges filed.

The report indicates the suspects were uncooperative, are 18 and 20 years old and reportedly live in Grundy County.

Information was sent to the prosecuting attorney with the additional investigation continuing on both drug incidents.