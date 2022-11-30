THS High School Band students selected for North Central Missouri Bandmasters Association Honor Band

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Several Trenton High School Band students were selected for the North Central Missouri Bandmasters Association Honor Band, which performed on November 21st.

Students selected were Lydia Leininger for second chair percussion, Connor Campbell for third chair clarinet, Brett Kennedy for 11th chair clarinet, Shayla Chapman for fourth chair french horn, Maurissa Bonta for fifth chair flute, Victor Markel for sixth chair trombone, and Caleb Campbell for eighth chair trombone.

The North Central Missouri Bandmasters Association Honor Band is considered a top-level honor band. It is the oldest of its kind in Missouri.