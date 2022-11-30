Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to host reception

Local News November 30, 2022 KTTN News
The Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will pay tribute to area veterans, active duty, reserve service personnel, and first responders.

A cookie and coffee reception will be in the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church of Trenton on December 5th at 2 pm. The DAR will also dedicate a Christmas wreath to be placed at the World War 1 Monument at Moberly Park of Trenton in remembrance of departed heroes.

The wreath dedication is part of the Wreaths Across America program.

