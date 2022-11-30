Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to host reception

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will pay tribute to area veterans, active duty, reserve service personnel, and first responders.

A cookie and coffee reception will be in the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church of Trenton on December 5th at 2 pm. The DAR will also dedicate a Christmas wreath to be placed at the World War 1 Monument at Moberly Park of Trenton in remembrance of departed heroes.

The wreath dedication is part of the Wreaths Across America program.