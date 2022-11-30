Two to be elected to board of Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two individuals are to be elected in April 2023 to the board of the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District. With three-year terms expired are Justin Anderson and Ethan Griffin.

Candidates may file starting December 6th and ending December 27th at the Industrial Maintenance Supply on East 17th Street in Trenton. Filings can be taken during business hours of 9 to 4 o’clock. Candidates must be a resident of the Grundy county rural fire protection district.

Andy Burress is President of the five-member fire protection district board.

The election is on April 4, 2023.