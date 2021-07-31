Sullivan County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19; Mercer County 2 cases, Harrison County reports 2 new cases

Local News July 31, 2021
Coronavirus News Graphic
The Sullivan County Health Department on July 30 confirmed 19 additional COVID-19 cases, which brought the total to 987. Fifty-two cases were active. Forty-nine cases had been reported since July 26. Seventeen deaths total had been reported.  As of July 29, 30.7% of Sullivan County residents were fully vaccinated.  The health department reminds residents to isolate if they are experiencing symptoms or waiting for COVID-19 test results.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by two in Mercer County since July 29. The health department, on July 30, reported 186 confirmed cases and 182 probable cases. Six cases were active. Nine COVID-19-related deaths had been reported.  The Mercer County Health Department encourages residents to use precautions as cases have risen this week.

Two COVID-19 cases were added in Harrison County, bringing the total to 1,090. The county’s COVID-19 Dashboard indicates that, as of July 30, 11 cases were active. Nine hundred twelve cases had been confirmed. In addition, there had been 18 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Harrison County.

