Carroll County Memorial Hospital continues STEM partnership with Norborne School

Carroll County Memorial Hospital and Norborne R-VIII School District continue their partnership of providing educational opportunities for students through a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) lab.

In 2020, CCMH donated $5,000 to sponsor Norborne’s STEM lab initiative. On July 12, CCMH presented another donation of $5,000.

With the donation, the school was able to create a room dedicated to STEM. The room is designed to encourage collaboration, with multiple rolling workbenches to allow small groups of students to work together. The cabinets in the workbenches hold Snap Circuits, OzBots, Spheros, and other hands-on resources. As a result, students can apply basic knowledge of electrical circuits, physics, computer programming, and robotics as they complete various tasks.

“The Norborne STEM Lab is a wonderful learning space,” said Troy Lentz, Norborne R-VIII Superintendent. “The lab not only provides opportunities to apply knowledge of science to hands-on projects, but it also is a space for students to develop interpersonal problem-solving skills.”

The lab is unique and very vibrant as the school painted one wall neon green to serve as a green screen to allow students to develop video presentations.

“Carroll County Memorial Hospital is proud to continue partnering with our local school districts to enhance learning opportunities for area students,” said Rachel Davidson, CCMH Senior Director of Marketing Strategy. “Supporting STEM makes sense because we get the exciting opportunity to help ‘grow our own future workforce, in hopes that they will return home to flourish and help build our local communities.”

“The CCMH STEM Lab is a great resource for our students to learn about coding and robotics,” said Kyla Waters, Norborne R-VIII Elementary Principal.

Some projects have been displayed on the school’s Facebook page, which allows the students’ families and friends to enjoy and encourage their creative talents.

