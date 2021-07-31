Four-vehicle crash north of Holt results in multiple injuries

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Multiple individuals sustained injuries in a four-vehicle accident one mile north of Holt on Friday afternoon, July 30.

The Highway Patrol reports the passenger of one vehicle, 40-year-old Natasha Repp of Centerville, Iowa received serious injuries and was taken to the Liberty Hospital. The driver of that vehicle, 41-year-old Stacey Traxler of Centerville, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with what were considered moderate injuries. The driver of another vehicle, 74-year-old David McLaughlin, and his passenger, 74-year-old Sharon McLaughlin, both of Dubuque, Iowa, were taken to the Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. No injuries were reported for the drivers of the other two vehicles, 60-year-old John Copeland of Chillicothe and 73 year old Betty Dignan of Cameron.

The vehicles traveled south on Interstate 35 before the vehicle driven by Traxler hit the back of Copeland’s vehicle. The McLaughlins’ vehicle hit the back of Traxler’s vehicle. The McLaughlins’ vehicle then slid into the driving lane and struck the back of the vehicle driven by Dignan.

The Patrol notes everyone involved wore a seat belt, except Repp.

