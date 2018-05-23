The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved the 2018-2019 budget and a bid for life insurance at its meeting Monday.

Superintendent Burnie Schneiderheinze reported the approved budget included projected revenues of $784,946 and projected expenditures of $779.996.

The board approved a bid for $200,000 in life insurance from Principal Financial Group for full-time employees and also accepted a bid from Quality Construction for window installation in the fifth and sixth-grade room. Secretary Kelli Girdner said the cost of the window installation has not been determined.

It was announced that Colton Youngs received the Drury Scholarship. The board approved moving $750 from the Drury Scholarship Award account to the general checking to cover the cost of scholarships.

The board head a report that attendance was 94% with only one student’s attendance falling below 90%.

