Two additional defendants face judge in Grundy County court on Tuesday

Tristen Lee Vencill of Trenton pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors counts stemming from his arrest in January.

The Associate Circuit Court followed a plea agreement that included days in jail, a fine, and a donation. On a charge of resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention or stop, Vencill was sentenced to ten days in the Grundy County Jail. On a charge of operating a vehicle in a careless or imprudent manner, Vencill was sentenced to three days in jail. That’s 13 days total in jail for which he received credit for serving the time. On a charge of driving while revoked or suspended, Vencill received a fine of $150.50. He also was ordered to contribute $100 dollars to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund. Court costs also were assessed in the case with all funds to be deducted from the posted bond.

A Davis City, Iowa resident, Matthew Faron Jenkins pleaded guilty to two counts of assault in the fourth degree from incidents earlier this month. A plea agreement was accepted. Jenkins was sentenced to 16 days in the Grundy County Jail on each charge. Terms ran concurrently as he has served the time and was released from custody.

