Shawn Yuille changes plea to “Guilty” in murder of Danette Rardon

A jury trial scheduled for three days this week at Chillicothe has been averted when 24-year-old Shawn Michael Yuille changed his plea to guilty on second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child. A third count has been dismissed.

The charges stem from a fatality accident in downtown Chillicothe November 25th of 2017. The accident claimed the life of Danette Rardon of Chillicothe and seriously injured a young girl who was a passenger in the pickup Yuille was driving.

Online court information shows both the prosecutor and defense attorney agreed to have a sentencing hearing on July 2, 2019, at 2 pm in Livingston County Circuit Court. The prosecuting attorney has recommended Yuille serve twenty years with the Department of Corrections on the murder charge and seven years for endangering the welfare of a child.

This was the accident in which law enforcement officers accused Yuille of inhaling compressed air just before the northbound pickup he was driving collided with the Rardon car that was making a turn to go north on Washington Street.