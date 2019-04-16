Senator Roy Blunt to visit five communities in northern Missouri today

Senator Roy Blunt will visit five cities in northern Missouri today (Tuesday, April 16, 2019) including St. Joseph, Cameron, Hamilton, Chillicothe, and Carrollton.

At 11:30, Senator Blunt attends a literacy award luncheon at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. It’s the 29th year for the annual Roy Blunt literacy award to an individual in the St. Joseph area.

At 1:15, Senator Blunt attends a roundtable discussion in Cameron on the expansion of rural broadband service. The meeting will be at NW Electric Power Cooperative, 1001 Grand Avenue of Cameron.

At 2:15, Senator Blunt is to be in Hamilton to receive an update on plans for the Little Otter Creek Reservoir project in Caldwell County. He’ll attend the update meeting at the United Methodist Church, 104 West Samuel Street in Hamilton.

At 3:25, Senator Blunt is to be in Chillicothe to discuss the importance of 21st-century community learning centers. He’s to meet with others at the North Missouri Center for Youth and Families, 211 Locust Street, at Chillicothe.

Then at 5 o’clock today, Senator Blunt gets a flood recovery update at Carrollton. He’s to be at the Rupe Center, 710 Harvest Hills Drive, in Carrollton.

It’s noted Blunt is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee which considers emergency funding to assist Missourians impacted by flooding.