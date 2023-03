Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A funeral service for Unionville resident Ricky Summers will be held on March 25th at 11:30 at the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home of Unionville. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.

Ricky Summers died on March 22nd at the Boone County Hospital of Columbia. He was 65.

Survivors in the area include his wife Jackie Summers of Unionville, daughters Janae Walker of Green City and Tosha Anders of Unionville, and son Tyson Summers of Kirksville.

