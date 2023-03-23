Obituary & Services: Christian Edward Beyer

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A memorial service honoring the life of Christian Edward Beyer will be held on Friday, March 24, 2 at 1 p.m. at Davis Springs Southern Methodist Church, 203 Davis Springs Road, Campti, LA 71411, with Bro. Olan McLaren and Bro. Truman Leach officiating. Visitation will be held before the service from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Christian Edward Beyer was born the son of Eddie & Anna Belle on May 28, 1952, on the 2nd floor of the Schwartz Drug Store at 7th and Main in Galena, KS. Christian had a four-year tour as high school dragster and football linebacker at Riverton High School, graduating in 1970. He sang baritone and acted his way through Coffeeville Community College before transferring to Kansas State University, where he majored in Broadcast Journalism. After some short sales and carpentry gigs, Chris became a Radio Man. His booming voice and catchy ads have been heard on radio stations all across the Midwest and South culminating with 16 years at BDC Radio (KDBH & KVCL). Christian was a BBQ aficionado and a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beyer was a former employee of the PAR broadcast group doing radio sales for KGOZ and KTTN as well as an on-the-air personality. Previously, he was employed by KCHI Radio in Chillicothe, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Anna Belle Beyer; his paternal grandparents, Harry Clifford, and Grace Mae Beyer; and his maternal grandparents, James Newt and Josephine Gandy Christian’s survivors include his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Anne Hines Beyer of Campti, LA; his son, DeLane Godwin of Goldonna, LA; his daughters, Erin B. Beyer O’Malley and husband, Patrick, of Chillicothe, MO, Alexandra M. Beyer Cabra and husband, Bernie, of Chillicothe, MO, and Rachel L. Godwin Cason and husband, Corey, of Campti, LA; his sister, Shirley Beyer Collins of Galena, KS; along with 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, work family, friends, and other relatives.

Instead of flowers, please make donations to Christian’s church, Davis Springs Southern Methodist Church, 203 Davis Springs Road Campti, LA 71411.

The Beyer family would like to thank the Emergency Services Personnel of Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, along with Dr. Warren Botnick and the Emergency Room/ICU Staff.

Condolences can be made to the family at the funeral home website

