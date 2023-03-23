Area projects awarded funding from Missouri Department of Economic Development

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Area projects have been awarded funding from the Missouri Department of Economic Development through the Community Revitalization Grant Program.

Recipients include the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center, which was awarded $250,000 for a behavioral health center project serving Linn County. Others are the City of Kirksville receiving $396,240 for an affordable housing project and the Grand River Area YMCA receiving $2,085,385 for a recreational facility project serving Carroll County.

The Second Harvest Community Food Bank was awarded $1,589,638 for a food pantry project serving multiple counties. Second Harvest serves 15 Missouri counties and four Kansas counties. It serves the Green Hills counties of Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, and Mercer.

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri was awarded $1,625,000 for a food pantry project serving multiple counties. The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri serves 32 counties, including the Green Hills counties of Linn, Putnam, and Sullivan.

Governor Mike Parson announced March 23rd that the Department of Economic Development awarded more than $94,000,000 through the Community Revitalization Grant Program to 70 projects in the state.

The Community Revitalization Grant Program was launched in September. It awarded competitive grants to applicants, including municipalities, counties, and nonprofit organizations, to benefit households, communities, and small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $100,000,000 was allocated to the program. A portion of the funding total was reserved for each Missouri region based on population, and every region, except for the North Region, exhausted its reserved portion. The Department of Economic Development will hold a second round of funding for the North Region, which initially had $10,000,000 available and will have about $4,000,000 available in the second round. Details on the second round will be shared later.

The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Related