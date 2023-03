Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and Grand River Technical School will hold an area-wide career fair.

The event will be held in the Mervyn W. Jenkins Expo Center on the Litton Agri-Science Campus on April 5th from 9:10 to 1:15. More than 40 businesses are expected to be at the fair. Attendees are asked to bring copies of their resumes or contact information.

Businesses interested in participating are asked to call Debby Peery at the Grand River Technical School at 660-646-3414.

