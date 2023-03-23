Crowder State Park to hold guided hikes

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Crowder State Park west of Trenton will hold guided hikes in April to explore the park’s trails.

The hikes will include two miles on the Redbud Trail April 1st at 10 o’clock in the morning. Participants should meet at the tennis court parking lot for the hike on the loop trail that crosses dry creek beds and passes by rock bluffs amid climbing hills.

A one-mile hike on the Redbud Trail will be April 2nd at 5 o’clock in the evening. Participants should meet at the campground amphitheater parking lot before exploring Connector 1 and the western side of the trail.

A two-mile hike on the River Forks Trail will be April 8th at 10 o’clock. Meet at the lake parking lot before going on the loop trail. Participants could see bald eagles at the fork of the Weldon and Thompson rivers.

Meet at the equestrian parking lot for a four and a half-mile hike on the North Thompson Trail April 15th at 10 o’clock. The loop passes by the Thompson Cemetery, Thompson House, and Thompson River. It also goes to the Leatherwood Hollow.

A 4.2-mile hike on Tall Oaks Trail will be April 15th at 5 o’clock. Meet at the campground amphitheater before going through old fields as well as upland and bottomland forest along Crowder Lake’s Shore.

A six and a half-mile hike will start at the Shelter 3 parking lot April 22nd at 10 o’clock. Participants will travel on a portion of Tall Oaks Trail, Connectors 2 and 3, and a portion of the South Thompson Trail.

Meet at the lake parking lot for a 3.6-mile hike on Tall Oaks Trail April 29th at 10 o’clock.

There will also be a 3.6-mile hike out to the South Thompson Trail April 30th at 5 o’clock. Participants should join park team members at the equestrian parking lot.

Visitors are encouraged to bring water, snacks, and insect repellent to the hikes at Crowder State Park. They are also encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather.

