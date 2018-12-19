Senator Hegeman chosen as Senate Appropriations Chairman for 2019 session

State Senator Dan Hegeman of Cosby will be the Senate Appropriations Chairman for the upcoming Missouri Legislative Session. Hegeman spoke about his duties as chairman during a legislative forum held at North Central Missouri College of Trenton earlier this week.

Hegeman noted a lot of requests for funding are received. Among other topics, the senator has introduced a measure dealing with low income housing tax credits:

Senator Hegeman’s district includes portions of north central and northwest Missouri.

Among tax issues expected to be studied in the Missouri House are those involving wind turbines. Speaking on that topic is State Representative J. Eggleston of Maysville:

Eggleston will be an Assistant Majority Floor Leader in the 2019 Legislative Session:

That is State Representative J. Eggleston of Maysville. The 2nd House District he represents includes Harrison, Daviess, DeKalb, and Gentry Counties.